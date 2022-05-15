Advertisement

Food truck explosion at festival hurts 1 in Fla.

A food truck explosion in Vero Beach, Fla., sent one person to a burn unit on Saturday. (Source: Vero Beach Police Department/CNN)
By CNN
Published: May. 15, 2022 at 9:36 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VERO BEACH, Fla. (CNN) - A food truck explosion at a seafood festival in Florida has sent one person to a burn unit Saturday.

Vero Beach police are investigating whether a gas leak might be behind the mishap.

One festival-goer was severely burned and was flown to the Arnold Palmer Hospital’s burn unit in Orlando.

Authorities were able to secure the scene, and the seafood festival was able to continue.

The Florida Fire Marshal’s Office and Indian County Fire Rescue are looking into the cause of the explosion.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Quay Davis
Inmate transported from Bertie Correctional mistakenly released
insert
Man found dead after empty boat seen in the water near Emerald Isle
Buffalo Police respond to a shooting at Tops Friendly Market in Buffalo, N.Y., Saturday, May...
GRAPHIC: 10 dead in Buffalo supermarket attack police call hate crime
Ronald Bullock
Washington man charged with meth trafficking after chase into Greenville
The truck tore a ten-foot wide hole in the side of the bridge.
Driver survives after truck crashes 50 feet off New Bern bridge onto highway below

Latest News

First Alert Forecast For May 15, 2022
First Alert Forecast For May 15, 2022
Flowers and candles lay outside the scene of a shooting at a supermarket, in Buffalo, N.Y.,...
Shoppers, guard among 10 dead in Buffalo supermarket attack
Buffalo mayor: Store security guard was hero
A food truck explosion in Vero Beach, Fla., sent one person to a burn unit on Saturday.
STILLS: Food truck damaged in explosion