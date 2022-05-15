Advertisement

ECU uses big 6th inning to crush USF

Pirates win 9th straight game, 8th straight against AAC foes
ECU baseball
ECU baseball(WITN)
By Eric Gullickson
Published: May. 14, 2022 at 11:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The ECU baseball team scored eight runs in the 6th inning as they ran away from South Florida 11-3. The win earns them the series victory. It’s the third straight series victory for the Pirates who will go for their third straight series sweep.

Bryson Worrell went 2 for 5, driving in 4, scoring twice including on his 11th home run of the season.

Joey Berini also drove in 3 runs in the game for ECU.

Carter Spivey gets the win improving to 6-0. He threw three scoreless frames allowing just one hit.

ECU will wear the camo on Sunday when they go for the sweep. Game time was moved up to 12:30 PM Sunday.

Houston lost to UCF on Saturday night. ECU now leads the Cougars by 3 games in the standings with 4 games to play. If ECU wins, and Houston loses Sunday, the Pirates would clinch the AAC regular season title.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Quay Davis
Inmate transported from Bertie Correctional mistakenly released
insert
Man found dead after empty boat seen in the water near Emerald Isle
Buffalo Police respond to a shooting at Tops Friendly Market in Buffalo, N.Y., Saturday, May...
GRAPHIC: 10 dead in Buffalo supermarket attack police call hate crime
Ronald Bullock
Washington man charged with meth trafficking after chase into Greenville
The truck tore a ten-foot wide hole in the side of the bridge.
Driver survives after truck crashes 50 feet off New Bern bridge onto highway below

Latest News

Carolina Hurricanes
Hurricanes beat Bruins in game seven to clinch series, advance to round two
ECU beats USF to open series
ECU Baseball stays hot, rolls past USF in series opener
ECU Baseball stays hot, rolls past USF in series opener
ECU Baseball stays hot, rolls past USF in series opener
City of Greenville to name Guy Smith Stadium field after Rose head coach Ronald Vincent
City of Greenville to name Guy Smith Stadium field after Rose head coach Ronald Vincent