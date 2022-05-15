ECU uses big 6th inning to crush USF

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The ECU baseball team scored eight runs in the 6th inning as they ran away from South Florida 11-3. The win earns them the series victory. It’s the third straight series victory for the Pirates who will go for their third straight series sweep.

Bryson Worrell went 2 for 5, driving in 4, scoring twice including on his 11th home run of the season.

Joey Berini also drove in 3 runs in the game for ECU.

Carter Spivey gets the win improving to 6-0. He threw three scoreless frames allowing just one hit.

ECU will wear the camo on Sunday when they go for the sweep. Game time was moved up to 12:30 PM Sunday.

Houston lost to UCF on Saturday night. ECU now leads the Cougars by 3 games in the standings with 4 games to play. If ECU wins, and Houston loses Sunday, the Pirates would clinch the AAC regular season title.

