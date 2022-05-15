Advertisement

ECU baseball completes sweep of South Florida, earn AAC regular season title for third straight season

ECU 6, USF 2
By Eric Gullickson
Published: May. 15, 2022 at 4:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The ECU baseball team made it 10 wins in a row on Sunday completing a sweep of South Florida with a 6-3 win. The victory paired with a loss by Houston earned the Pirates the American Athletic Conference regular season title for the third straight season. The sweep is their third straight conference series sweep.

Jake Hunter took a perfect game into the 6th. He only allowed one run on one hit with 7 strike outs.

Zach Agnos came in to relieve Hunter and picked up the win. He also went 2 for 4.

Lane Hoover made one of the best catches you will see to help keep the Pirates in front in the late innings.

Alec Makarewicz delivered the big blast in the 8th. A 3-run homer for A-Mak as the Pirates went on to win 6-2.

Ben Terwilliger was lights out for 3 innings to get the save. His second this season.

ECU (34-18, 17-4) is next home on Tuesday when they face Campbell at 6:30 PM.

