Eastern Pines Fire/Rescue hosts dedication and open house for new fire station in Greenville

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -Eastern Pines Fire and Rescue will host a dedication and open house for their new fire station in Greenville on Sunday.

The dedication will take place at 2 p.m. followed by a brief ceremony at 3 p.m. The new station is located at 5473 Eastern Pines Road.

The Eastern Pines Fire Division has been serving the community since 1957.

The fire division has a fleet of two fire engines, one 100-foot ladder truck, two tankers, a heavy rescue truck and a staff of seven part-time paid employees in addition to 27 volunteer firefighters.

For more information about Eastern Pines Fire/Rescue/EMS visit http://easternpines.org/firedivision.html.

