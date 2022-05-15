Advertisement

Eastern Pines Fire/Rescue hosts dedication and open house for new fire station in Greenville

The new fire station for Eastern Pines Fire/Rescue in Greenville will host a dedication and...
The new fire station for Eastern Pines Fire/Rescue in Greenville will host a dedication and open house on Sunday.(Pitt County Government)
By WITN Web Team
Published: May. 15, 2022 at 10:04 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -Eastern Pines Fire and Rescue will host a dedication and open house for their new fire station in Greenville on Sunday.

The dedication will take place at 2 p.m. followed by a brief ceremony at 3 p.m. The new station is located at 5473 Eastern Pines Road.

The Eastern Pines Fire Division has been serving the community since 1957.

The fire division has a fleet of two fire engines, one 100-foot ladder truck, two tankers, a heavy rescue truck and a staff of seven part-time paid employees in addition to 27 volunteer firefighters.

For more information about Eastern Pines Fire/Rescue/EMS visit http://easternpines.org/firedivision.html.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Quay Davis
Inmate transported from Bertie Correctional mistakenly released
insert
Man found dead after empty boat seen in the water near Emerald Isle
Buffalo Police respond to a shooting at Tops Friendly Market in Buffalo, N.Y., Saturday, May...
GRAPHIC: 10 dead in Buffalo supermarket attack police call hate crime
Ronald Bullock
Washington man charged with meth trafficking after chase into Greenville
The truck tore a ten-foot wide hole in the side of the bridge.
Driver survives after truck crashes 50 feet off New Bern bridge onto highway below

Latest News

Pitt county energy company, Greenville Utilities Commission talks about plan to stop hackers
Greenville Utilities Operation Spring Clean continues
First Alert Forecast For May 15, 2022
First Alert Forecast For May 15, 2022
Reward offered for information on endangered red wolf death
Knolege Johnson and Jamir Davis
Teens arrested in Kinston shooting, two separate crimes are believed to be related