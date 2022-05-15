Charlie’s First Alert Forecast: Temps climb today ahead of Monday thunderstorms

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The rise in heat will start to become more noticeable this afternoon, with highs reaching the mid 80s. We’ll start off the day under partly sunny skies as early fog burns off by 10 a.m. The early sunshine will definitely help our heating process along, but we’ll also get the heating benefits of an incoming cold front compressing the air mass (and thereby heating it up) to our west. Heat driven showers and storms will try to develop in the afternoon, so the warmer we get, the better chance we have of seeing our summer time pattern of rain set up.

The cold front will move in late Monday night, again leading to relatively hot weather to start the work week. The front will have everything it needs to create strong to severe thunderstorms as both heat and humidity will be high. The storms will likely move east of I-95 between 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.’s and will clear the Outer Banks between 1 a.m. to 3 a.m. It’s because of this threat of severe thunderstorms that Monday will be a First Alert Weather Day. Highs will reach the upper 80s with dew points in the mid 60s making it feel more like the low 90s. Winds out of the southwest will blow in at 7 to 12 mph with gusts reaching up to 15 to 20 mph. Once the front clears our coast (again, expected to happen in the predawn hours of Tuesday morning) our skies will turn mostly sunny for the next several days, ushering in the mid to upper 80s with dew points pushing the “feels like” temperature into the 90s. Heat driven storms will become more common by Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

Sunday

Partly cloudy, warm and humid. Sea breeze front leading to isolated storms. High of 85. Wind: S 5-10. Rain chance: 20%

Monday

Partly cloudy with scattered late day thunderstorms. High 88. Wind SW 10-15. Rain chance: 40% PM

Tuesday

Sunny and dry. High of 85. Wind W 5-10

Wednesday

Partly sunny and warm. High of 87. Wind SW 5-10

Thursday

Mostly sunny with heat-driven storms developing in the afternoon. High of 90. Wind SW 7-12. Rain chance: 20%

