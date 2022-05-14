Advertisement

Wayne County Animal Services hosts two rabies clinics Saturday

Dog and cat owners can bring their pets to two Wayne County locations for rabies clinics on Saturday. At the clinics, vaccinations will be $5.(WAVE 3 News)
By WITN Web Team
Published: May. 14, 2022 at 9:00 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
WAYNE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Wayne County Animal Services is hosting two rabies clinics on Saturday to encourage residents to get their pets vaccinated for a fee of just $5.

Today’s events will be at Eastern Wayne High School from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. and Grantham Elementary School from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. Residents may visit either location to have their cat or dog vaccinated.

North Carolina General Statute 130A-185 requires that any owner of a dog, cat or ferret shall have their animal vaccinated by four months of age and keep the animal currently vaccinated against rabies.

Please bring a driver’s license or ID for faster service at the clinic. The rabies clinics will be accepting cash only.

