Wayne County Animal Services hosts two rabies clinics Saturday
Published: May. 14, 2022 at 9:00 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
WAYNE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Wayne County Animal Services is hosting two rabies clinics on Saturday to encourage residents to get their pets vaccinated for a fee of just $5.
Today’s events will be at Eastern Wayne High School from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. and Grantham Elementary School from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. Residents may visit either location to have their cat or dog vaccinated.
North Carolina General Statute 130A-185 requires that any owner of a dog, cat or ferret shall have their animal vaccinated by four months of age and keep the animal currently vaccinated against rabies.
Please bring a driver’s license or ID for faster service at the clinic. The rabies clinics will be accepting cash only.
Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.