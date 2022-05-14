Advertisement

Upcoming events in Eastern Carolina

(KY3)
By WITN Web Team
Published: May. 14, 2022 at 12:14 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -There are several events happening across the East this weekend.

In Kinston:

  • The Renaissance Faire will be held at the fairgrounds May 14th and 15th from 10am to 6pm. Meet the King and Queen, fire breathers, jugglers, period music, vendors, and food. Visit encrenfaire.com for more information.

In New Bern:

  • The 30th Annual Antique Automobile Show will be held today, Saturday, May 14, in downtown New Bern. The event will feature prized automobiles ranging from century-old “Tin-Lizzies” to supercharged cars of the 1990′s. The registration fee is $20 per vehicle and $25 the day of the show.

In Cedar Point:

  • The Pure Farms Pure Waters Community BBQ will be held today, May 14th at 34 North Bar at 1106 Cedar Point Blvd, Cedar Point, NC from noon to 8 pm. NC pork BBQ will be sourced locally from Shenk Family Farm in Newport. NC vegan BBQ will also be served as an option.  This is a family-friendly event; all ages are invited. BBQ plates are $15 each, or $12 for CCRW members.

