Teens arrested in Kinston shooting, two separate crimes are believed to be related

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - Kinston police arrested two teenaged attempted murder suspects for separate shootings that happened earlier in the week.

On Friday, May 13, Knoledge Johnson and Jamir Davis were taken to the Lenoir County Detention Center in connection to an earlier morning shooting on S. Adkin Street that left one man injured.

The two 18-year-olds were arrested on the 1000 block of Candlewood Drive.

Police found a concealed handgun on Johnson and charged the man with resist, obstruct, and delay and carrying a concealed firearm.

Both men were held under secured bonds.

Investigators believe this crime is related to the Thursday evening shooting at 1001 Candlewood Drive in which a 15-year-old boy was shot in the foot. The boy was taken to the hospital for treatment.

The investigation of the Thursday shooting is ongoing.

Between the two crime scenes, officers collected 16 shell casings.

More charges on additional suspects in the S. Adkin Street shooting are pending.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police at 252-939-4020 or Lenoir County Crime Stoppers at 252-523-4444.

