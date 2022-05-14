One person injured in Kinston shooting

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) -Kinston police say one person was injured in a shooting Friday night.

Police responded to the 400 block of Atlantic Avenue around 6:30 in reference to a report of shots fired.

Officers located a 17-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds.

The teen was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Police say there are no suspects at this time and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information can call Kinston Police at 252-939-4020 or Lenoir County Crime Stoppers at 252-523-4444.

