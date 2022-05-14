Advertisement

Megamillions 05-13-22

Megamillions for May, 13 -2022
By Dave Jordan
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 11:54 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The truck tore a ten-foot wide hole in the side of the bridge.
Driver survives after truck crashes 50 feet off New Bern bridge onto highway below
School Bus Crash
TROOPERS: One dead another taken to the hospital following school bus collision
Ronald Bullock
Washington man charged with meth trafficking after chase into Greenville
The chase ended here on South Memorial Drive in Greenville.
Few details released after deputies chase car into Greenville
Timeka Pridgen missing from La Grange since 2001. Age progression image showing her older.
25 years of reporting in ENC: The biggest mystery I have covered, the disappearance of Timeka Pridgen

Latest News

NCEL Winning Numbers for 05-13-22
NCEL 05-13-22
MEGAMILLIONS 5/13/22
NCEL 5/13/22
One person injured in Kinston shooting
One person injured in Kinston shooting