Man found dead after empty boat seen in the water near Emerald Isle

CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -The U.S. Coast Guard says a man was found dead along the coast after a boat was seen going in circles in the ocean.

Lt. Andrew Jaycot with the U.S. Coast Guard says they received a report of a 16-foot white center console boat going in circles around 3:40 p.m. near Emerald Isle.

Shortly after they sent out a rescue boat and helicopter and discovered the man about a mile off of Bogue Inlet.

Jaycot says family members told them the man, whose name has not been released, had been out fishing alone.

Carteret Fire and Police, NC Wildlife, and Hammocks Beach State Park rangers were also involved in the search.

