Advertisement

Man found dead after empty boat seen in the water near Emerald Isle

insert
insert(Live 5 (file))
By Dave Jordan
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 9:23 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -The U.S. Coast Guard says a man was found dead along the coast after a boat was seen going in circles in the ocean.

Lt. Andrew Jaycot with the U.S. Coast Guard says they received a report of a 16-foot white center console boat going in circles around 3:40 p.m. near Emerald Isle.

Shortly after they sent out a rescue boat and helicopter and discovered the man about a mile off of Bogue Inlet.

Jaycot says family members told them the man, whose name has not been released, had been out fishing alone.

Carteret Fire and Police, NC Wildlife, and Hammocks Beach State Park rangers were also involved in the search.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The chase ended here on South Memorial Drive in Greenville.
Few details released after deputies chase car into Greenville
School Bus Crash
TROOPERS: One dead another taken to the hospital following school bus collision
Timeka Pridgen missing from La Grange since 2001. Age progression image showing her older.
25 years of reporting in ENC: The biggest mystery I have covered, the disappearance of Timeka Pridgen
The truck tore a ten-foot wide hole in the side of the bridge.
Driver survives after truck crashes 50 feet off New Bern bridge onto highway below
FILE PHOTO - Naomi Judd appears at the 2022 CMT Music Awards on April 10, 2022.
Naomi Judd died of self-inflicted wound, family says

Latest News

UNPLUGGED: Ocracoke and Hatteras without internet, landline & cell service
UNPLUGGED: Ocracoke and Hatteras without internet, landline & cell service
Gov. Cooper announces ‘Internet for All’ initiative
Gov. Cooper announces ‘Internet for All’ initiative
Eastern Carolina city remembers fallen police officers
Eastern Carolina city remembers fallen police officers
Washington man charged with meth trafficking after chase into Greenville
Washington man charged with meth trafficking after chase into Greenville