Local post offices are participating in USPS food drive Saturday

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Local post offices across eastern Carolina are participating in the United States Postal Service’s annual food drive event “Stamp Out Hunger” on Saturday.

The event is the first in two years due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Residents are asked to put non-perishable food items in or by their mailboxes today for letter carriers to pick up. All donations will go to the Food Bank of North Carolina.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.