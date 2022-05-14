Advertisement

Local post offices are participating in USPS food drive Saturday

Saturday May 14 is the USPS's "Stamp Out Hunger" event across the country. Local post offices...
Saturday May 14 is the USPS's "Stamp Out Hunger" event across the country. Local post offices across the east are participating in the food drive.(KOLO)
By WITN Web Team
Published: May. 14, 2022 at 8:41 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Local post offices across eastern Carolina are participating in the United States Postal Service’s annual food drive event “Stamp Out Hunger” on Saturday.

The event is the first in two years due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Residents are asked to put non-perishable food items in or by their mailboxes today for letter carriers to pick up. All donations will go to the Food Bank of North Carolina.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The truck tore a ten-foot wide hole in the side of the bridge.
Driver survives after truck crashes 50 feet off New Bern bridge onto highway below
School Bus Crash
TROOPERS: One dead another taken to the hospital following school bus collision
Ronald Bullock
Washington man charged with meth trafficking after chase into Greenville
The chase ended here on South Memorial Drive in Greenville.
Few details released after deputies chase car into Greenville
Timeka Pridgen missing from La Grange since 2001. Age progression image showing her older.
25 years of reporting in ENC: The biggest mystery I have covered, the disappearance of Timeka Pridgen

Latest News

Internet, landline and cell phone services have been restored on Ocracoke and Hatteras Islands...
Internet, landline and cell service restored on Hatteras and Ocracoke
One person injured in Kinston shooting
One person injured in Kinston shooting
Man found dead after empty boat seen in the water near Emerald Isle
Man found dead after empty boat seen in the water near Emerald Isle
One person injured in Kinston shooting