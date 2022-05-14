Internet, landline and cell service restored on Hatteras and Ocracoke

DARE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Internet, landline and cell phone service has been restored on Ocracoke and Hatteras islands as of Saturday morning.

Dare County Emergency Management says a fiber cable that provides connectivity to Hatteras Island was damaged, causing the outages.

Shortly after the Hatteras Island outages were announced, authorities in Hyde County confirmed Ocracoke Island was also without the same services.

