Inmate transported from Bertie Correctional mistakenly released

BERTIE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the mistaken release of an inmate transported from Bertie Correctional to the sheriff’s jurisdiction last month.

Quay Davis was moved from the Bertie prison to the Mecklenburg County Detention Center – Central (MCDCC) on April 12 on a writ hold and immediately appeared in court.

Davis was served with a warrant from Pasquotank County for possession of weapon by a prisoner and received a $75,000 secured bond.

When Davis’ court information was entered incorrectly, without the writ hold added, he was incorrectly released on May 9 around 11:00 a.m. due to the possession of weapon charge being voluntarily dismissed.

MCSO was notified about the error on May 13.

“Our deputies are working diligently to return Mr. Davis into custody. We will conduct a thorough internal investigation in connection to this erroneous release to determine any possible negligence or policy and procedure violations.”

The investigation is ongoing.

