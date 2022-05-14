Former school counselor accused of having sex with teen student, police say

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD/Gray News) - A former Arizona high school counselor is accused of having sex with a teen student.

KOLD reports Tucson Police Department detectives received a report on May 3 about an inappropriate relationship between 29-year-old Zobella Brazil Vinik and a 15-year-old student.

Detectives report they conducted interviews and searched electronic devices before arresting Vinik on May 11.

According to the Tucson Unified School District, Vinik resigned on May 5.

Currently, Vinik is not in the Pima County Adult Detention Complex, but authorities said she is facing a charge of sexual conduct with a minor.

According to the interim complaint, Vinik’s ex-wife called police after finding evidence that Vinik was having a relationship with the minor. The 15-year-old initially told investigators it wasn’t true but reportedly later admitted the romantic relationship started in February.

Police said there was plenty of cellphone evidence that the two were in a relationship. The minor reportedly told investigators the two “knew the relationship was bad because of Vinik’s age.”

Tucson Unified Superintendent Gabriel Trujillo released the following statement about the incident:

“On May 4th, 2022, detectives from the Tucson Police Department Sexual Assault Unit informed the administration of Tucson High Magnet School of an ongoing investigation into one of its counselors, Zobella Brazil Vinik.

The administration was informed of an alleged inappropriate relationship between the counselor and a 15-year-old student from Tucson High.

Working with the Tucson High administration, the District administration acted swiftly to remove the counselor from campus and place her on administrative leave.

Our School Safety Department immediately initiated a comprehensive investigation into this alleged incident, which is currently ongoing.

On Thursday, May 5th, 2022, Ms. Vinik resigned her position from the Tucson Unified School District and is no longer an employee of the district. The Tucson Unified School District administration will continue to cooperate with the Tucson Police Department in its ongoing investigation.

Our administration will continue to emphasize the health and safety of our students as our highest priority.”

The Tucson Police Department urged anyone with more information to call 520-791-4444.

