ECU Baseball stays hot, rolls past USF in series opener

ECU 7, USF 2
ECU beats USF to open series
ECU beats USF to open series(WITN)
By Eric Gullickson
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 11:45 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - East Carolina baseball is one of the hottest teams in the country right now. They are tied for the 3rd longest active winning streak in college baseball now 8 in a row after picking up a 7-2 win over South Florida Friday night. Columbia has the most with 19 straight. 7 of those wins for ECU have come in the conference.

Pirates put up a run in each of the first five innings. Lane Hoover got it started with a double in the first and Jacob Jenkins Cowart drove him in 1-0 Pirates.

In the 2nd, Josh Moylan getting into one an opposite field, solo shot. ECU goes up 5-1 through 5.

C.J. Mayhue coming off 9 no-hit innings last week. He was great again 6 innings, allowed 1 run on 3 hits with 6 strike outs. Mayhue gets the win to improve to 4-1.

Pirates kept adding runs. Zach Agnos with a 2-run home run in the 7th. He had two doubles to go with it, scoring three, and driving in the two. Pirates up 7-1.

Garrett Saylor was solid with a 3-inning save.

“We just flip the page honestly. We knew we were going to get hot at some point this season and I’m not saying we’re at our best baseball but we’re at pretty good baseball right now,” says ECU short stop Zach Agnos, “I still think we can play better.”

“The defense was great, the double plays, Star’s play I think it was,” says pitcher C.J. Mayhue, “I was fired up in there for the guys. Every inning it seemed like we were putting a run on them. So, it’s really easy to pitch behind that.”

“I didn’t think he had his best stuff tonight coming off nine innings. For all young pitchers that’s what good starters do when they don’t have their best stuff they give your team a chance to win,” says ECU head coach Cliff Godwin, “I thought we just kept adding on and just really a great team win overall just played good team defense.”

They play again tomorrow at 4 PM. Sunday’s game has been moved up to a 12:30 PM start.

