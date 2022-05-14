Craven County Community College holds its 55th commencement ceremony Saturday morning

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - Craven County Community College will hold its 55th annual commencement ceremony Saturday morning at the New Bern campus.

It will be the first in-person commencement since 2019, due to the pandemic.

There are 674 students in Craven CC’s 2022 graduating class who earned a total of 1,162 certificates, diplomas and degrees.

Tom Pike, owner of New Bern’s Chick-fil-a, will deliver the commencement address.

There will be a reception for graduates and guests in Ward Hall following the ceremony.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.