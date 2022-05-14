Advertisement

Charlie’s First Alert Forecast: Scattered showers continue, yet sun breaks become more common

Some sunshine and some wet weather in store for most on Saturday
Charlie Ironmonger: WITN Meteorologist
By Charlie Ironmonger
Published: May. 14, 2022 at 5:18 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The unsettled, off-and-on, isolated-to-scattered showers and storm pattern we’ve seen the past few days continues, again, today. The good news is this won’t foul up your whole weekend as the showers will finally diminish and depart after sunset this evening. Temperatures today will spend most of their time in the mid to upper 70s, reaching a high of about 80° in the afternoon. Winds will continue to blow in out of the south to southwest at 5 to 10 mph, enough to keep the moisture levels of our air elevated but not enough to send out temperatures to the moon, at least not yet.

The heat will start to become more noticeable as we wrap up the weekend, with highs on Sunday reaching the mid 80s. Starting off the day under mostly sunny skies will definitely help the heating process along, but we’ll also get the heating benefits of an incoming cold front compressing the air mass (and thereby heating it up) to our west. Heat driven showers and storms will try to develop in the afternoon, so the warmer we get, the better chance we have of seeing our summer time pattern of rain set up.

The cold front will move in late Monday night, again leading to relatively hot weather to start the work week. The front’s late arrival and weak state upon arrival time will pay big dividends, limiting our chances of seeing severe weather. Thunderstorms are still expected along the frontal boundary, but because those storms won’t show up until well after sunset, they won’t be able to feed off the peak heat of the day. Highs Monday will reach the upper 80s with dew points in the mid 60s making it feel more like the low 90s. Winds out of the southwest will blow in at 7 to 12 mph with gusts reaching up to 15 to 20 mph. Once the front clears our coast (expected to happen in the predawn hours of Tuesday morning) our skies will turn mostly sunny for the next several days, ushering in the upper 80s with dew points pushing the “feels like” temperature into the 90s. Heat driven storms will become more common by Thursday and Friday

Saturday

Partly cloudy with scattered showers and storms. High of 80. Wind: S 7-12. Rain chance: 60%

Sunday

Partly cloudy, warm and humid. High of 86. Wind: S 5-10. Rain chance: 20%

Monday

Partly cloudy with scattered late day thunderstorms. High 88. Wind SW 10-15. Rain chance: 30% PM

Tuesday

Sunny and dry. High of 86. Wind W 5-10

Wednesday

Partly sunny and warm. High of 87. Wind SW 5-10

