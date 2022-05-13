Advertisement

Washington man charged with meth trafficking after chase into Greenville

Ronald Bullock
Ronald Bullock(Beaufort County Sheriff's Office)
By WITN Web Team
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 4:37 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies in Beaufort County have released more information on that car chase that ended up on a busy Greenville street Thursday afternoon.

The chase ended at South Memorial Drive and 5th Street where Ronald Bullock was taken away in handcuffs.

The 31-year-old Bullock was charged with trafficking in methamphetamine by possession, trafficking in methamphetamine by transportation, and felony flee to elude arrest.

Beaufort County deputies said they tried to stop Bullock’s car on U.S. 264 as part of a drug investigation. He would not pull over and deputies started a high-speed chase into Pitt County where they lost sight of the car.

Shortly after Beaufort County ended the chase, Pitt County deputies spotted the car on South Memorial Drive. The chase ended at West Fifth Street.

The chase ended here on South Memorial Drive in Greenville.
The chase ended here on South Memorial Drive in Greenville.(WITN)

Deputies said during the chase, the man threw meth out the car’s window which they were able to retrieve.

In addition to the charges in Beaufort County, Bullock is charged with felony flee to elude and possession of marijuana in Pitt County.

The Washington man is being held on a $525,000 secured bond.

