Advertisement

UNPLUGGED: Ocracoke and Hatteras both without internet, landline & cell service

Cape Hatteras Lighthouse
Cape Hatteras Lighthouse(Cape Hatteras National Seashore)
By WITN Web Team
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 4:55 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DARE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - People on the Ocracoke and Hatteras islands currently have no internet, landline, or cell phone service.

Dare County Emergency Management says a fiber cable that provides connectivity to Hatteras Island was damaged on Friday, causing the outages.

Crews are working on the outages and Dare County Emergency Management says no other information is available at the moment.

Shortly after the Hatteras Island outages were announced, authorities in Hyde County confirmed Ocracoke Island is also without the same services.

Anyone who experiences an emergency and is unable to call 911 is told to go to their nearest fire department or Dare County EMS for help.

Stay with WITN and WITN-TV for updates as we learn more.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The chase ended here on South Memorial Drive in Greenville.
Few details released after deputies chase car into Greenville
Timeka Pridgen missing from La Grange since 2001. Age progression image showing her older.
25 years of reporting in ENC: The biggest mystery I have covered, the disappearance of Timeka Pridgen
School Bus Crash
TROOPERS: One dead another taken to the hospital following school bus collision
FILE PHOTO - Naomi Judd appears at the 2022 CMT Music Awards on April 10, 2022.
Naomi Judd died of self-inflicted wound, family says
One dead & one injured in Bertie County crash

Latest News

Ronald Bullock
Washington man charged with meth trafficking after chase into Greenville
Bertie County Courthouse
State DHHS takes control of Bertie County DSS Child Welfare Services
The truck tore a ten-foot wide hole in the side of the bridge.
Driver survives after truck crashes 50 feet off New Bern bridge onto highway below
The project is a roadmap around the Uptown area connecting Greenville’s cultural gems and...
Second Emerald Loop mural to be installed at Greenville intersection