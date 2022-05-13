UNPLUGGED: Ocracoke and Hatteras both without internet, landline & cell service

DARE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - People on the Ocracoke and Hatteras islands currently have no internet, landline, or cell phone service.

Dare County Emergency Management says a fiber cable that provides connectivity to Hatteras Island was damaged on Friday, causing the outages.

Crews are working on the outages and Dare County Emergency Management says no other information is available at the moment.

Shortly after the Hatteras Island outages were announced, authorities in Hyde County confirmed Ocracoke Island is also without the same services.

Anyone who experiences an emergency and is unable to call 911 is told to go to their nearest fire department or Dare County EMS for help.

