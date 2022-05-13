Advertisement

TROOPERS: One dead another taken to the hospital following school bus collision

School Bus Crash
School Bus Crash(Bill McChesney / CC BY 2.0)
By WITN Web Team
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 8:45 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DUPLIN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -One woman is dead and another person was taken to the hospital after a crash involving a school bus happened in Duplin County Thursday afternoon.

According to highway patrol, Jackie Sellers crossed the center line, entering the other lane hitting a school bus head on.

The crash happened Thursday on US-117 South near The House of Raeford around 4:45 p.m.

Officials say Sellers died on impact and the school bus driver was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Troopers say no students were on the bus during the crash.

