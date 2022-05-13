TROOPERS: One dead another taken to the hospital following school bus collision

DUPLIN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -One woman is dead and another person was taken to the hospital after a crash involving a school bus happened in Duplin County Thursday afternoon.

According to highway patrol, Jackie Sellers crossed the center line, entering the other lane hitting a school bus head on.

The crash happened Thursday on US-117 South near The House of Raeford around 4:45 p.m.

Officials say Sellers died on impact and the school bus driver was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Troopers say no students were on the bus during the crash.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.