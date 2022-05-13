State DHHS takes control of Bertie County DSS Child Welfare Services

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - The state Department of Health and Human Services has announced it will temporarily take leadership of Child Welfare Services at the Bertie County Department of Social Services Monday.

The NCDHHS says the action is authorized under state law, and Bertie County and Bertie County DSS are aware and have supported the temporary action.

The state health agency said it conducted a review of Child Welfare Services in Bertie County after learning of major concerns around its practice, delivery, and administration.

Staff says further information that was found “revealed a systemic lack of adequate training, supervision, and capacity to deliver appropriate child welfare services in accordance with law, rule, and policy.”

The agency says it will be onsite at the county’s DSS during the interim period and will work closely with staff to manage and stabilize Child Welfare Services, and create a plan to make the service lawful and appropriate.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.