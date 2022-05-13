South Central, North Lenoir baseball earn state playoff victories with late runs
Playoff scores from State Round 2 Thursday
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 12:43 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LA GRANGE, N.C. (WITN) - HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL STATE PLAYOFFS ROUND 2
3A EAST
South Central 5, East Wake 4
Croatan 1, Cape Fear 0
J.H. Rose 10, Southern Lee 0
Northwood 6, C.B. Aycock 5
4A EAST
Garner 4, D.H. Conley 3
2A EAST
North Lenoir 10, East Bladen 6
Whiteville 5, South Lenoir 1
South Granville 11, Edenton Holmes 4
1A EAST
Northside-Pinetown 2, Voyager 0
Tarboro 16, Wilson Prep 4
Bear Grass Charter 9,, Chatham Charter 1
Perquimans 7, Rosewood 0
North Duplin 11, Falls Lake 6
Roxboro Community 14, Ocracoke 0
