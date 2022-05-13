Advertisement

South Central, North Lenoir baseball earn state playoff victories with late runs

Playoff scores from State Round 2 Thursday
South Central Baseball edges East Wake in state playoffs, North Lenoir moves on
By Eric Gullickson
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 12:43 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LA GRANGE, N.C. (WITN) - HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL STATE PLAYOFFS ROUND 2

3A EAST

South Central 5, East Wake 4

Croatan 1, Cape Fear 0

J.H. Rose 10, Southern Lee 0

Northwood 6, C.B. Aycock 5

4A EAST

Garner 4, D.H. Conley 3

2A EAST

North Lenoir 10, East Bladen 6

Whiteville 5, South Lenoir 1

South Granville 11, Edenton Holmes 4

1A EAST

Northside-Pinetown 2, Voyager 0

Tarboro 16, Wilson Prep 4

Bear Grass Charter 9,, Chatham Charter 1

Perquimans 7, Rosewood 0

North Duplin 11, Falls Lake 6

Roxboro Community 14, Ocracoke 0

