Second Emerald Loop mural to be installed at Greenville intersection

The project is a roadmap around the Uptown area connecting Greenville’s cultural gems and...
The project is a roadmap around the Uptown area connecting Greenville’s cultural gems and public art displays.(Pitt County Arts Council)
By WITN Web Team
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 3:33 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Another mural is coming to Uptown Greenville.

The Pitt County Arts Council at Emerge has announced the installation of an intersection mural at Cotanche Street and Reade Circle.

Emerald Loop Project mural installation
Emerald Loop Project mural installation(Pitt County Arts Council at Emerge)

It will be the second intersection mural as part of the Emerald Loop Project, a multi-modal urban arts trail meant to connect Greenville’s cultural gems and public art displays.

The intersection mural will be designed by Haddad/Drugan, and will begin on Sunday, May 22nd at 6 a.m. and continue through Monday, May 23rd into the evening. Contingency dates are scheduled for May 24th and May 25th.

The intersection at Cotanche Street and Reade Circle will be closed during the installation time, but the Pitt County Arts Council says detours will be set up, including access down Cotanche Street through the parking lot in front of Chico’s Mexican Restaurant, and down Reade Circle turning right onto Cotanche Street.

More information about the Emerald Loop Vision Plan can be found here.

