Saving Graces for Felines: Lucy
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 7:51 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -If you’re looking for a furry friend, how about a loving, long haired kitty?
Lucy is an affectionate girl who likes to be held and loves attention.
She is a Maine Coon mix with the trademark long hair that will reach it’s full length when she’s about two-years old.
Lucy would make the perfect addition to any home, living well with children and other pets too.
Anyone interested in making Lucy a member of their family can fill out an application online.
Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.