Saving Graces for Felines: Lucy

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -If you’re looking for a furry friend, how about a loving, long haired kitty?

Lucy is an affectionate girl who likes to be held and loves attention.

She is a Maine Coon mix with the trademark long hair that will reach it’s full length when she’s about two-years old.

Lucy would make the perfect addition to any home, living well with children and other pets too.

Anyone interested in making Lucy a member of their family can fill out an application online.

