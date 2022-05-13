Advertisement

Saving Graces for Felines: Lucy

Saving Graces for Felines: Lucy
By WITN Web Team
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 7:51 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -If you’re looking for a furry friend, how about a loving, long haired kitty?

Lucy is an affectionate girl who likes to be held and loves attention.

She is a Maine Coon mix with the trademark long hair that will reach it’s full length when she’s about two-years old.

Lucy would make the perfect addition to any home, living well with children and other pets too.

Anyone interested in making Lucy a member of their family can fill out an application online.

