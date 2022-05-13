Advertisement

Report: Raleigh police fired 30 rounds at man accused of throwing Molotov cocktails at them

A burned out police vehicle is ready to be towed outside the police station in Southeast...
A burned out police vehicle is ready to be towed outside the police station in Southeast Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, May 7, 2022.(Ethan Hyman/The News & Observer via AP)
By WITN Web Team
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 2:18 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - Raleigh police officers fired 30 rounds in the shooting death of a man who they say targeted officer vehicles and assaulted officers with Molotov cocktails, according to a preliminary report issued Friday by the Raleigh Police Department.

WRAL reports that around 1 p.m. Saturday, May 7, Reuel Rodriguez-Nunez, 37, entered the police department’s Southeast District parking lot in a silver van.

“Nunez exited his vehicle and threw what was believed to be fecal matter and urine towards the entrance to the police station,” the report states. “Shortly thereafter, Mr. Nunez set two vehicles parked in the lot on fire using incendiary weapons, commonly known as Molotov cocktails.”

Rodriguez-Nunez then removed a gas can and unknown container from the passenger area of the van, according to the report. It states he then placed several white cups on the parking lot pavement and poured liquid into them.

Rodriguez-Nunez is accused of throwing three cups of the liquid at a police vehicle. The report states Rodriguez-Nunez also threw a Molotov cocktail at an officer while he was in his patrol vehicle. The officer stayed in his vehicle, but backed it away from the scene.

Three officers responded to the scene to assist with the situation. One of the officers repeatedly told Rodriguez-Nunez “don’t do it,” don’t do any more,” “don’t do it” and “don’t do it, bro.”

The report said Rodriguez-Nunez could be heard saying to officers, “Today ... is my day ... to ... move on.”

Rodriguez-Nunez then advanced toward the officers and threw another Molotov cocktail at them, according to the report.

The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation is conducting a criminal investigation into the shooting and will present a completed investigation to the Wake County District Attorney for review. The Detective Division of the Raleigh Police Department is conducting a separate investigation.

