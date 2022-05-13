Advertisement

Outer Banks woman gets “Saved by the Belt” award after car totaled in crash

The Outer Banks woman credits her seatbelt with preventing serious injury in a crash that totaled her car.(Governor's Highway Safety Program)
By WITN Web Team
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 10:22 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - An Outer Banks woman credits her seatbelt with preventing serious injury in a crash that totaled her car.

Chloe Williams is the latest recipient of the “Saved by the Belt” award from the Governor’s Highway Safety Program.

Williams was on the Croatan Highway in Kill Devil Hills when the routine drive home turned into a tragedy. The woman’s car was hit as she crossed an intersection.

Officials say because Williams made the decision to buckle up, she was able to walk away from the crash.

“Wearing a seatbelt can definitely save your life and prevent injury when worn properly — I slammed my knee into the dashboard. I just walked away with a bruise on my knee, but my injuries could have been a lot worse if I hadn’t been wearing a seatbelt at all,” Williams said.

The Highway Safety Program says, unfortunately, people in their 20s make up a disproportionate number of fatalities and serious injuries that happen in unbuckled crashes. Statistics show you’re half as likely to be killed in a crash if you wear a seat belt, experts say.

