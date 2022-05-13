One taken away on stretcher after two-vehicle Williamston crash

WILLIAMSTON, N.C. (WITN) - One person has been taken away on a stretcher after a head-on crash between two vehicles happened in downtown Williamston.

The crash occurred shortly after 6 p.m. Friday near East Main Street and North Watts Street. Both streets are blocked off at this intersection, as of 6:25 p.m.

Two vehicles were involved in the crash, one of which was a minivan.

Authorities are on the scene and investigating what caused the crash.

