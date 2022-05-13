Advertisement

One taken away on stretcher after two-vehicle Williamston crash

Head-on collision in downtown Williamston
Head-on collision in downtown Williamston(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 6:33 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILLIAMSTON, N.C. (WITN) - One person has been taken away on a stretcher after a head-on crash between two vehicles happened in downtown Williamston.

The crash occurred shortly after 6 p.m. Friday near East Main Street and North Watts Street. Both streets are blocked off at this intersection, as of 6:25 p.m.

Two vehicles were involved in the crash, one of which was a minivan.

Authorities are on the scene and investigating what caused the crash.

Stay with WITN and WITN-TV for updates.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The chase ended here on South Memorial Drive in Greenville.
Few details released after deputies chase car into Greenville
Timeka Pridgen missing from La Grange since 2001. Age progression image showing her older.
25 years of reporting in ENC: The biggest mystery I have covered, the disappearance of Timeka Pridgen
School Bus Crash
TROOPERS: One dead another taken to the hospital following school bus collision
FILE PHOTO - Naomi Judd appears at the 2022 CMT Music Awards on April 10, 2022.
Naomi Judd died of self-inflicted wound, family says
One dead & one injured in Bertie County crash

Latest News

City holds ceremony for fallen law enforcement.
Eastern Carolina city remembers fallen police officers
Chad Edwards is the new Emerald Isle assistant police chief
Emerald Isle announces new assistant police chief
Ocracoke Island
UNPLUGGED: Ocracoke and Hatteras both without internet, landline & cell service
Ronald Bullock
Washington man charged with meth trafficking after chase into Greenville