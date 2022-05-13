Phillip’s First Alert Forecast: Warm with scattered to numerous showers and storms Saturday

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - As air flows in off the Atlantic, skies will have a tropical appearance through Saturday. The partly sunny skies will give way to periods of showers and storms which will roam in from the south and southeast. Temperatures will be mild tonight with lows in the mid 60s thanks to higher humidity. Saturday will see temps peak in the low 80s between scattered showers. This will be enough heat to pop some showers up into storms, so if you hear thunder, get indoors.

Skies will turn mostly sunny by Sunday, breaking the stretch of rain before we start the upcoming work week. Highs will continue their upward climb, reaching the mid to upper 80s by Sunday afternoon. Sunshine will again be present early Monday before a cold front arrives in the evening. While this front will not have much cooler air behind it, it may trigger a few thunderstorms Monday evening. The rest of the week is looking warm to hot with 80s turning into 90s for highs later in the week.

Tonight

Partly cloudy with scattered showers and storms. Low of 64. Wind: SE 5-10. Rain chance: 40%

Saturday

Partly cloudy with scattered showers and storms. High of 82. Wind: S 7-12. Rain chance: 60%

Sunday

Partly cloudy, warm and humid. High of 86. Wind: S 5-10.

Monday

Partly cloudy with scattered late day thunderstorms. High 88. Wind SW 10-15. Rain chance: 30% PM

Tuesday

Sunny and dry. High of 86. Wind W 5-10

Wednesday

Partly sunny and warm. HIgh of 87. Wind SW 5-10

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.