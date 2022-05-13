J.H. Rose senior Green signs to play football and basketball at Bridgewater College

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Signing to play one sport in college is a huge accomplishment but signing to play two is very rare. J.H. Rose senior Montez Green signed to play two sports at Bridgewater College, in Virginia Thursday morning. Green was a star receiver for the Rampants on their run to the state game and also their team MVP on the basketball court. It’s a big task but Montez is excited to take it on.

“As soon as I got the call from the football coach, probably like two weeks later, the basketball coach had called me and was like if you come we need you to play both, we got a spot for you at the 2 guard,” says J.H. Rose senior Montez Green, “They say that when I first get there I am going to play football. They are going to have little basketball workouts. They are not mandatory but I’m going to still go. Basically I am going to be just busy 24-7.”

Over at D.H. Conley early this morning football stand outs Justin Foreman and Spencer Axson signed their letters to play at division-2 Chowan University.

