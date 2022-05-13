Advertisement

Hyde County now in ‘yellow’ COVID-19 community risk level

CDC North Carolina COVID-19 community risk level data
By WITN Web Team
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 1:50 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina county is now in the “yellow” medium risk level for COVID-19 transmission.

Data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows Hyde County is one of just two counties in the state to not have a low community risk level.

The other one is Wake County, which of course is the county where Raleigh, the state capital, is located.

The CDC says COVID-19 community levels were calculated on Thursday, with new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 population measuring from the previous week: May 5th to May 11th.

New COVID-19 admissions per 100,000 population and percent of inpatient beds occupied by COVID-19 patients were measured from May 4th to May 10th.

WRAL in Raleigh reports Wake County saw an increase of 36% in reported COVID-19 cases for the week ending May 7th. The countywide total of 3,665 was about 20% of the total cases reported in the state for that time period.

