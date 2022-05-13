Advertisement

Food Lion Feeds raises enough to make nearly 10,000 meals

Maddie Kerth and the Food Bank of Central & Eastern North Carolina for Food Lion Feeds in New...
Maddie Kerth and the Food Bank of Central & Eastern North Carolina for Food Lion Feeds in New Bern(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 1:25 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Food Lion Feeds has raised nearly 10,000 meals for Eastern Carolina families in need.

Food Lion Feeds teamed up with the Food Bank of Central and Eastern North Carolina, along with Curtis Media and WITN, to hold a four-day food drive. The first location Monday was in Kinston, then Tuesday in New Bern, followed by Winterville and Greenville on Wednesday and Thursday, respectively.

Beth Gaglione with the Food Bank says the effort raised enough food and funds over the four days to make 9,747 meals. Everyone who came out in such strong numbers is thanked by all the hosts.

The need for food security for families continues, especially as the Food Bank says people have felt the pinch from inflation and rising gas and grocery prices.

Anyone who was unable to attend any of the events can still donate online by going here.

