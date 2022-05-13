Advertisement

ENC election offices report high voter turnout

ENC early voter turnout
ENC early voter turnout(WITN)
By Justin Lundy
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 8:18 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -The North Carolina Primary is less than one week away and so far, thousands of voters have already cast their ballots in the early election.

One after another, voters like Avis Mercer stopped by the Pitt County Office Complex to cast an early vote Thursday afternoon.

“It’s a right that was fought for many years ago by people that have gone on,” Mercer said.

Meanwhile, Greenville voter, Helen Knight, says she voted early because she’s headed out of town for her niece’s graduation.

“It’s important to get it done,” Knight said. “Go ahead and get it done. It’s easier for me.”

Two counties reported an increase in early-voter turnout compared to the 2018 primary election.

Pitt County has had 6,517 voters compared to 5,920.

Lenoir has had 1,665 compared to 953.

Beaufort has had 2,100 which is the fastest they have gotten to that total.

The last day to vote early is Saturday, May 14.

If you miss that deadline, you’ll have to vote in your precinct on Election Day May 17.

