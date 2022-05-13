Advertisement

Emotional reunion: Father meets 911 operator credited with saving his baby

New York officials said a 911 operator is credited with saving the life of a newborn baby. (Source: SPECTRUM NEWS (ALBANY), SPECTRUM NEWS HUDSON VALLEY, CNN)
By Abbey Carnivale
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 7:37 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALBANY, N.Y. (Spectrum News) - A New York 911 operator is being credited with saving the life of a newborn as a mother unexpectedly went into labor in her car on the way to the hospital.

Derrick Carter and his fiancé Andrewa rushed to the hospital on April 9 to deliver their baby girl, but the baby had other plans and decided she wasn’t waiting to get there.

Baby Nova Rose came into the world in the front seat of her parents’ parked car, and her life was already in danger.

“She’s got the umbilical cord around her neck,” Carter said on the 911 call.

Emergency operator Gerard Lewis said he got to work.

“Derrick, listen to me, slide your finger under the cord without stretching it tight, and carefully pull it over the baby’s head,” Lewis said on the 911 call.

Nova Rose was detangled and eventually made it safely to the hospital.

“He did all the work; I just guided him there,” Lewis said.

Carter said he was determined to meet the man on the other side of the line, and he tracked down Lewis on Facebook.

The entire family met their adopted uncle, with Carter giving Lewis a proper thank you.

“Yeah, he’ll be getting birthday pictures all the time. I don’t mind sharing my Nova with him; I really don’t. That’s her hero,” Carter said.

Lewis’ manager said he could not be more proud of him and believes the recording will likely be used as a training tool in the future.

