Advertisement

Emerald Isle announces new assistant police chief

Chad Edwards is the new Emerald Isle assistant police chief
Chad Edwards is the new Emerald Isle assistant police chief(Town of Emerald Isle)
By WITN Web Team
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 6:01 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EMERALD ISLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Town of Emerald Isle has announced a new assistant police chief.

WITN is told Chad Edwards will be the new assistant police chief for the town. Edwards has nearly 20 years of law enforcement experience, including being a member of the East Carolina University Police Department since 2006.

The previous assistant chief was Michael Panzarella, who was promoted to police chief in the fall of 2021, following the retirement of Tony Reese.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The chase ended here on South Memorial Drive in Greenville.
Few details released after deputies chase car into Greenville
Timeka Pridgen missing from La Grange since 2001. Age progression image showing her older.
25 years of reporting in ENC: The biggest mystery I have covered, the disappearance of Timeka Pridgen
School Bus Crash
TROOPERS: One dead another taken to the hospital following school bus collision
FILE PHOTO - Naomi Judd appears at the 2022 CMT Music Awards on April 10, 2022.
Naomi Judd died of self-inflicted wound, family says
One dead & one injured in Bertie County crash

Latest News

City holds ceremony for fallen law enforcement.
Eastern Carolina city remembers fallen police officers
Head-on collision in downtown Williamston
One taken away on stretcher after two-vehicle Williamston crash
Ocracoke Island
UNPLUGGED: Ocracoke and Hatteras both without internet, landline & cell service
Ronald Bullock
Washington man charged with meth trafficking after chase into Greenville