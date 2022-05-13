Emerald Isle announces new assistant police chief

EMERALD ISLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Town of Emerald Isle has announced a new assistant police chief.

WITN is told Chad Edwards will be the new assistant police chief for the town. Edwards has nearly 20 years of law enforcement experience, including being a member of the East Carolina University Police Department since 2006.

The previous assistant chief was Michael Panzarella, who was promoted to police chief in the fall of 2021, following the retirement of Tony Reese.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.