Advertisement

ECU softball season ends with AAC Quarterfinal loss to USF

USF 8, ECU 0 (6 INNINGS)
By Eric Gullickson
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 12:04 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - ECU softball hosting the American Athletic Conference tournament and faced South Florida in their quarterfinal Thursday without coach Shane Winkler. He had to enter COVID-19 protocols Thursday. The Bulls did a lot of scoring. They would build up a 7-0 lead this one a knock to center by Meghan Sheehan brings in Alexis Johns. They would also hit two solo homers.

The Pirates did make some plays, check out this tag out, throw out double play by Bailee Wilson at third.

ECU broke up a no hitter in the 6th. 2nd team all-conference player Taudrea Sinnie beats out the infield single. Pirates fall 8-0 in 6 innings. They finish at 20-36 this season.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The chase ended here on South Memorial Drive in Greenville.
Few details released after deputies chase car into Greenville
One dead & one injured in Bertie County crash
FILE PHOTO - Naomi Judd appears at the 2022 CMT Music Awards on April 10, 2022.
Naomi Judd died of self-inflicted wound, family says
Timeka Pridgen missing from La Grange since 2001. Age progression image showing her older.
25 years of reporting in ENC: The biggest mystery I have covered, the disappearance of Timeka Pridgen
Jaquavis Pittman
Traffic stop leads to drug & gun charges for Rocky Mount man

Latest News

South Central tops South Brunswick in state playoffs
South Central softball battles past South Brunswick, area scores
East Carolina Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu has strong showing at major event.
East Carolina Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu students have strong showing at Pan American Championships
ECU softball season ends with AAC Quarterfinal loss to USF
ECU softball season ends with AAC Quarterfinal loss to USF
Bruins top Hurricanes in game 6, Carolina will host deciding game 7 on Saturday
Bruins top Hurricanes in game 6, Carolina will host deciding game 7 on Saturday