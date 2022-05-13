ECU softball season ends with AAC Quarterfinal loss to USF

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - ECU softball hosting the American Athletic Conference tournament and faced South Florida in their quarterfinal Thursday without coach Shane Winkler. He had to enter COVID-19 protocols Thursday. The Bulls did a lot of scoring. They would build up a 7-0 lead this one a knock to center by Meghan Sheehan brings in Alexis Johns. They would also hit two solo homers.

The Pirates did make some plays, check out this tag out, throw out double play by Bailee Wilson at third.

ECU broke up a no hitter in the 6th. 2nd team all-conference player Taudrea Sinnie beats out the infield single. Pirates fall 8-0 in 6 innings. They finish at 20-36 this season.

