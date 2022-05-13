Advertisement

Eastern Carolina city remembers fallen police officers

City holds ceremony for fallen law enforcement.
City holds ceremony for fallen law enforcement.(Deric Rush)
By Deric Rush
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 6:53 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The City of Jacksonville held a special Peace Officers Memorial ceremony on Friday.

National Peace Officers Memorial Day is on May 15th.

The day was created back in 1962 by President John F. Kennedy as a way to pay special recognition to law enforcement who lost their lives in the line of duty and in the protection of others.

The National Law Enforcement Officers Fatalities Report shows 458 officers died in 2021. Some died in the line of duty, others due to COVID-19.

Jacksonville city officials and Onslow County officials reflected on their time serving as police officers in Jacksonville, as well as some of the counterparts they lost on the job.

“You know, Terry Lanier. May 11th, 1979. Bill Whitehead. May 31st, 1981. These are dates that I’ll never forget because there was such a traumatic, I mean to me, as well as the people I served with,” Jacksonville Mayor Sammy Phillips said.

The two names Phillips shared rest at the public safety remembrance garden in Jacksonville.

During the ceremony, the Onslow County district attorney said 105 officers died in the line of duty in 2022, a jarring statistic that caused former police officer and now Onslow County Commissioner Paul Buchanan to reflect on the lost officers he once served beside.

“I was one of the second officers and Terry Lanier, when he had been stabbed, and Bill Whitehead... I wanted to diver and retrieve Bills Whitehead’s body from the New River,” Buchanan said.

During the special ceremony, Mayor Phillips proclaimed May 13th, 2022 as Police Officers Memorial Day in Jacksonville.

The National Law Enforcement Fatality Report shows that line-of-duty deaths increased by 55% in 2021.

The report shows 62 officers died on duty from firearms, a 38% increase from 2020.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The chase ended here on South Memorial Drive in Greenville.
Few details released after deputies chase car into Greenville
Timeka Pridgen missing from La Grange since 2001. Age progression image showing her older.
25 years of reporting in ENC: The biggest mystery I have covered, the disappearance of Timeka Pridgen
School Bus Crash
TROOPERS: One dead another taken to the hospital following school bus collision
FILE PHOTO - Naomi Judd appears at the 2022 CMT Music Awards on April 10, 2022.
Naomi Judd died of self-inflicted wound, family says
One dead & one injured in Bertie County crash

Latest News

Head-on collision in downtown Williamston
One taken away on stretcher after two-vehicle Williamston crash
Chad Edwards is the new Emerald Isle assistant police chief
Emerald Isle announces new assistant police chief
Ocracoke Island
UNPLUGGED: Ocracoke and Hatteras both without internet, landline & cell service
Ronald Bullock
Washington man charged with meth trafficking after chase into Greenville