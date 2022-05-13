Driver survives after truck crashes 50 feet off New Bern bridge onto highway below

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - A driver is lucky to be alive after his truck crashed off a U.S. 17 bridge, and fell 50 feet onto the road below.

It happened around 9:00 a.m. this morning just outside of New Bern.

First Sergeant John Edwards with the Highway Patrol says the flatbed truck was heading north on the U.S. 17 bridge when the driver lost control and crashed through the side of the bridge. The truck landed rear-end first onto Howell Road.

Edwards says the driver was taken to ECU Health Medical Center in Greenville with a head injury, but it does not appear life-threatening.

The crash tore a hole in the side of the bridge and DOT crews are repairing the barrier on the bridge.

Troopers continue to investigate what led to the crash. Edwards says an official release will come next week once the investigation finishes.

Howell Road remains closed to traffic.

