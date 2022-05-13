Advertisement

Cooper announces ‘Internet For All’ initiative to bring more access to rural, inner-city areas in N.C.

Cooper’s announcement comes after the White House announced earlier this week vouchers to help people without high-speed internet get it cheaper.
Cooper’s announcement comes after the White House announced earlier this week vouchers to help...
Cooper’s announcement comes after the White House announced earlier this week vouchers to help people without high-speed internet get it cheaper.
By WBTV Web Staff and Lileana Pearson
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 5:24 AM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DURHAM, N.C. (WBTV/AP) - North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper, alongside U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo, made a major announcement regarding the future of broadband across the state.

It’s a step to bridge the digital divide and bring the internet to people without it. It’s called the Internet for All Initiative and it’s an extension of a federal program the White House announced this week.

Related: Biden starts program to provide discounted internet service

Internet For All is focused on expanding infrastructure, bringing more internet access to rural and inner-city areas across the state. The initiative will also focus on digital literacy, teaching people how to navigate an increasingly online world.

First, N.C. will get $5 million of funds from the bipartisan infrastructure bill to build a five-year action plan. Then, the state will receive an additional $100 million at minimum to build out the infrastructure.

This will work hand-in-hand with the White House’s announcement earlier this week that they will provide vouchers to help people without high-speed internet get it for $30- a month.

Rep. David Price was in attendance and said now is the time to create a more connected N.C.

“In an increasingly online world, you don’t need to argue that this is important. It is important, it clearly is important,” Price said. “Connecting every household with high-speed internet is no longer a luxury but a necessity.”

This initiative is expected to create 100,000 jobs in the state as people lay fiber and turn on the internet across the state.

Gov. Roy Cooper is set to make a major broadband announcement Friday at 10:30 a.m.

Having the internet is something most people take for granted, but tens of thousands of people in the Carolinas don’t have it, hurting their ability to find jobs, do school work or access services.

According to state numbers, more than a million people in North Carolina lack internet access. In Mecklenburg County, it’s about 10%.

On Monday the Biden Administration announced Spectrum and AT&T are among the 20 companies that will provide those $30 a month high-speed internet plans for low-income families.

A family of four will need to make less than $55,500 a year or get assistance like food stamps, Medicaid or public housing.

The White House set up a website where people can sign up for the program.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The chase ended here on South Memorial Drive in Greenville.
Few details released after deputies chase car into Greenville
Timeka Pridgen missing from La Grange since 2001. Age progression image showing her older.
25 years of reporting in ENC: The biggest mystery I have covered, the disappearance of Timeka Pridgen
FILE PHOTO - Naomi Judd appears at the 2022 CMT Music Awards on April 10, 2022.
Naomi Judd died of self-inflicted wound, family says
One dead & one injured in Bertie County crash
A North Carolina woman believes that UPS is responsible for losing her engagement ring during...
‘Sorry, it’s lost’: UPS offering $500 after losing $12K engagement ring in shipping, woman says

Latest News

The project is a roadmap around the Uptown area connecting Greenville’s cultural gems and...
Second Emerald Loop mural to be installed at Greenville intersection
The truck fell 50 feet to a road below.
Driver survives after truck crashes 50 feet off New Bern bridge onto highway below
A burned out police vehicle is ready to be towed outside the police station in Southeast...
Report: Raleigh police fired 30 rounds at man accused of throwing Molotov cocktails at them
CDC North Carolina COVID-19 community risk level data
Hyde County now in ‘yellow’ COVID-19 community risk level
Maddie Kerth and the Food Bank of Central & Eastern North Carolina for Food Lion Feeds in New...
Food Lion Feeds raises enough to make nearly 10,000 meals