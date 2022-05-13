Columbia Early College High School students graduate college before grade school

COLUMBIA, N.C. (WITN) -Some students got their degrees in an unusual, yet outstanding order at Columbia Early College High School.

The seven became college graduates before they were even high school graduates.

The Columbia Early College High School seniors can be seen smiling with their associates degrees in hand which they earned before their high school diplomas.

Congratulations, Andrew Etheridge, Vaniah Melton, Haylie Kimball, Destiny Harrison, Zoe Maready, Jeslyn Vo and Kaylyn Varner who is not pictured.

