City of Greenville to name Guy Smith Stadium field after Rose head coach Ronald Vincent

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - J.H. Rose baseball won again in the state tournament Thursday night 10-0 over Southern Lee. While the Rampants were winning, the City of Greenville decided they are giving their coach, the legendary Ronald Vincent, a great honor. they dedicated the field at Guy Smith Stadium to coach. It will now be Ronald “RV” Vincent field.

“It’s something I never considered, and somebody brought it up and said they were going to try to get it passed. I said, man that would really be something,” says J.H. Rose head coach Ronald Vincent, “What a great place Guy Smith Stadium to have your name on something like this. With this area like this is really quite an honor.”

Decades of hard work and dedication coach Ronald Vincent has made such an impact on Greenville and the baseball community. Coach is closing in on the 1000 win milestone and will likely hit it next season. The milestone would be reached on a field named for him. The honor really hits home for a man who used to play ball there too.

“This was the original Pitt County Fairgrounds way back when. This was built in 1939. There’s been a lot of baseball here... cause I played out here when I was 13, 14, 15 and then in high school we played out here,” says Vincent, “Then you know they have done a lot over the years to renovate it and make it so nice over the years, Boyd Lee and his crowd, and then the recreation has just kept it going and kept it up. It’s really, really a great place to play and our guys are really proud to play out here. You talk to old players all the time and they got memories of Guy Smith Stadium. It’s part of the culture in our community.”

Rose hosts their third round game against Orange there on Tuesday night at 6 PM.

