Carolina Panthers announce 2022 schedule

CHARLOTTE, NC (WITN) - The Carolina Panthers announced their schedule for the 2022 season Thursday night. They will open at home against the Cleveland Browns on September 11th at 1 PM.

They keep pounding at home for three straight weeks from week 3-5. Carolina hosts the Saints, Cardinals and 49ers those weeks. Tom Brady and Tampa Bay come to town October 23rd.

The host the Broncos at the end of November. The also host the Lions and Steelers back-to-back in December.

They finish with two on the road at the Bucs and Saints.

