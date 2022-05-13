Advertisement

Carolina Panthers announce 2022 schedule

Open at home against Cleveland September 11th
Carolina Panthers logo(MGN)
By Eric Gullickson
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 11:56 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, NC (WITN) - The Carolina Panthers announced their schedule for the 2022 season Thursday night. They will open at home against the Cleveland Browns on September 11th at 1 PM.

Panthers 2022 Schedule

They keep pounding at home for three straight weeks from week 3-5. Carolina hosts the Saints, Cardinals and 49ers those weeks. Tom Brady and Tampa Bay come to town October 23rd.

The host the Broncos at the end of November. The also host the Lions and Steelers back-to-back in December.

They finish with two on the road at the Bucs and Saints.

South Central softball battles past South Brunswick, area scores
East Carolina Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu students have strong showing at Pan American Championships
ECU softball season ends with AAC Quarterfinal loss to USF
Bruins top Hurricanes in game 6, Carolina will host deciding game 7 on Saturday
