Bruins top Hurricanes in game 6, Carolina will host deciding game 7 on Saturday
Boston 5, Carolina 2
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 11:49 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
BOSTON (AP) - Brad Marchand scored one goal and assisted on another to lead the Boston Bruins past the Carolina Hurricanes 5-2 and send their first-round playoff series to a decisive seventh game.
Jeremy Swayman stopped 23 shots for Boston.
Andrei Svechnikov scored twice and Antti Raanta made 29 saves for the Hurricanes.
Carolina has won three games by a combined score of 15-4 and lost three by a total of 14-6.
The home team has won all six games in the series so far. Carolina will host Game 7 on Saturday.
