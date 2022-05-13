Advertisement

Bruins top Hurricanes in game 6, Carolina will host deciding game 7 on Saturday

Boston 5, Carolina 2
By Eric Gullickson
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 11:49 PM EDT
BOSTON (AP) - Brad Marchand scored one goal and assisted on another to lead the Boston Bruins past the Carolina Hurricanes 5-2 and send their first-round playoff series to a decisive seventh game.

Jeremy Swayman stopped 23 shots for Boston.

Andrei Svechnikov scored twice and Antti Raanta made 29 saves for the Hurricanes.

Carolina has won three games by a combined score of 15-4 and lost three by a total of 14-6.

The home team has won all six games in the series so far. Carolina will host Game 7 on Saturday.

