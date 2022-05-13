Advertisement

Beaufort County man arrested on drug & gun charges

Jaquan Kinlaw
Jaquan Kinlaw(Beaufort County Sheriff's Office)
By WITN Web Team
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 5:16 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEAUFORT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A Beaufort County man has been arrested for drug and gun charges.

The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office says 26-year-old Jaquan Kinlaw was arrested on Wednesday and has been charged with possession with intent to sell and deliver fentanyl (a schedule-II controlled substance), possession with intent to sell and deliver marijuana, maintaining a vehicle for the purpose of keeping and selling a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and carrying a concealed gun.

Deputies say the arrest came from an investigation into Kinlaw after hearing that he was distributing fentanyl. After buying pills from Kinlaw, investigators stopped him in his vehicle and searched it with a K9. They found pills suspected to have fentanyl inside, marijuana packaged for resale, a digital scale, and a 9mm pistol.

WITN is told Kinlaw was jailed under a $15,000 secured bond.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The chase ended here on South Memorial Drive in Greenville.
Few details released after deputies chase car into Greenville
Timeka Pridgen missing from La Grange since 2001. Age progression image showing her older.
25 years of reporting in ENC: The biggest mystery I have covered, the disappearance of Timeka Pridgen
School Bus Crash
TROOPERS: One dead another taken to the hospital following school bus collision
FILE PHOTO - Naomi Judd appears at the 2022 CMT Music Awards on April 10, 2022.
Naomi Judd died of self-inflicted wound, family says
One dead & one injured in Bertie County crash

Latest News

Cape Hatteras Lighthouse
UNPLUGGED: Ocracoke and Hatteras both without internet, landline & cell service
Ronald Bullock
Washington man charged with meth trafficking after chase into Greenville
Bertie County Courthouse
State DHHS takes control of Bertie County DSS Child Welfare Services
The truck tore a ten-foot wide hole in the side of the bridge.
Driver survives after truck crashes 50 feet off New Bern bridge onto highway below