Beaufort County man arrested on drug & gun charges

BEAUFORT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A Beaufort County man has been arrested for drug and gun charges.

The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office says 26-year-old Jaquan Kinlaw was arrested on Wednesday and has been charged with possession with intent to sell and deliver fentanyl (a schedule-II controlled substance), possession with intent to sell and deliver marijuana, maintaining a vehicle for the purpose of keeping and selling a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and carrying a concealed gun.

Deputies say the arrest came from an investigation into Kinlaw after hearing that he was distributing fentanyl. After buying pills from Kinlaw, investigators stopped him in his vehicle and searched it with a K9. They found pills suspected to have fentanyl inside, marijuana packaged for resale, a digital scale, and a 9mm pistol.

WITN is told Kinlaw was jailed under a $15,000 secured bond.

