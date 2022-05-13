Advertisement

Adebayo, Heat advance to Eastern Conference Finals

Bullock and Mavs force game seven
Miami Heat's Bam Adebayo (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
Miami Heat's Bam Adebayo (AP Photo/Morry Gash)(Morry Gash | AP)
By Eric Gullickson
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 12:34 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A couple former local high school stars continued their playoff push on Thursday night.

Former Northside-Pinetown star Bam Adebayo and the Miami Heat eliminated the Philadelphia 76ers 99-90 in game six of their series. Heat advance to the Eastern Conference Finals 4-2.

Bam had 10 points and eight rebounds in game six.

Adebayo speaks after game 6

They face the winner of the Celtics and Bucks series.

The Dallas Mavericks forced a decisive game seven with the top seed Phoenix Suns. Former Kinston high star Reggie Bullock had 19 points and seven rebounds in the game six 113-86 win. Bullock got a pep talk from his mom before game six.

Bullock credits conversation with mom for big game 6

Mavs and Suns game seven is Sunday. Time is TBD.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The chase ended here on South Memorial Drive in Greenville.
Few details released after deputies chase car into Greenville
Timeka Pridgen missing from La Grange since 2001. Age progression image showing her older.
25 years of reporting in ENC: The biggest mystery I have covered, the disappearance of Timeka Pridgen
FILE PHOTO - Naomi Judd appears at the 2022 CMT Music Awards on April 10, 2022.
Naomi Judd died of self-inflicted wound, family says
One dead & one injured in Bertie County crash
A North Carolina woman believes that UPS is responsible for losing her engagement ring during...
‘Sorry, it’s lost’: UPS offering $500 after losing $12K engagement ring in shipping, woman says

Latest News

South Central Baseball edges East Wake in state playoffs, North Lenoir moves on
South Central, North Lenoir baseball earn state playoff victories with late runs
South Central tops South Brunswick in state playoffs
South Central softball battles past South Brunswick, area scores
East Carolina Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu has strong showing at major event.
East Carolina Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu students have strong showing at Pan American Championships
ECU softball season ends with AAC Quarterfinal loss to USF
ECU softball season ends with AAC Quarterfinal loss to USF