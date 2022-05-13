Adebayo, Heat advance to Eastern Conference Finals

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A couple former local high school stars continued their playoff push on Thursday night.

Former Northside-Pinetown star Bam Adebayo and the Miami Heat eliminated the Philadelphia 76ers 99-90 in game six of their series. Heat advance to the Eastern Conference Finals 4-2.

Bam had 10 points and eight rebounds in game six.

They face the winner of the Celtics and Bucks series.

The Dallas Mavericks forced a decisive game seven with the top seed Phoenix Suns. Former Kinston high star Reggie Bullock had 19 points and seven rebounds in the game six 113-86 win. Bullock got a pep talk from his mom before game six.

Mavs and Suns game seven is Sunday. Time is TBD.

