University City Kiwanis hosts pancake fundraiser

WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - On Thursday, May 12, the University City Kiwanis Club will host a pancake fundraiser at the the Boys and Girls Club of the Coastal Plain, Jack Minges Unit in Winterville.

Pancake and sausage plates are $7 each and will benefit the five Boys and Girls Clubs locations in Pitt County.

“Pancake Day is a great day for fellowship and raising funds and awareness of all the great activities the Boys and Girls Club provides for our local youth” said Jake University City Kiwanis Club President Jake Allen.

The group meets each Monday at noon to help educate club members about new opportunities in the community.

