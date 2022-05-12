Traffic stop leads to drug & gun for Rocky Mount man

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - A Rocky Mount man has been arrested on several drug and gun charges after being stopped by police Wednesday for a window tint violation.

The Rocky Mount Police Department says 23-year-old Jaquavis Pittman was charged with possession of a firearm by a felon, possession with intent to sell/deliver marijuana, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver heroin, and carrying a concealed gun.

Police say a search of the vehicle turned up a Glock 27 .40-caliber handgun underneath the front seat, and 301 grams of marijuana and 40 bindles of heroin in the back seat.

Pittman was given a $50,000 secured bond and placed in the Edgecombe County Jail.

