Phillip’s Weather Trivia: What is the rainbow like spot in the clouds?

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - This trivia question is about something we see from time to time throughout the year. Its name has its origin in Greek Mythology. See if you know the answer.

Hint: While otters are beautiful, curious animals, that isn’t the correct answer here. The answer has something to do with the animals Zues is said to have had. Make your choice and see below.

According to Greek Mythology, Zues would walk this dogs across the sky. These “false suns” were his dogs. Thus, the name Sundog was used to describe these spots of rainbow color. In Meteorology, we know these are sun optics caused by sunlight refracting through ice particles in cirrus clouds. - Phillip Wiliams

