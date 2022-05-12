Phillip’s First Alert Forecast: Tropical showers and sunshine splashed across our skies

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Low pressure will slowly drift south and southwestward over the Atlantic Ocean Thursday with lowering wind speeds and increasing rain chances for Eastern North Carolina. A Coastal Flood Advisory will remain in effect for Hatteras Island, The Northern Outer Banks, Ocracoke, Pamlico and Craven Counties through 8 pm Thursday. The movement of the low and weakening winds will help alleviate the flooding threat as we close out the week. Water levels of 1-3 feet above normal are again possible Thursday afternoon, especially around high tide near 6:00 pm. Beach erosion is expected as well, along with dangerous rip currents.

A few showers will pop up Thursday increasing in strength and spread through the day. The steady onshore flow of showers will continue into Friday and Saturday, with Friday featuring heavier downpours and a higher likelihood of thunderstorms than what we’ll see Thursday. As winds slowly become more easterly then southerly, temperatures will climb as the weekend nears. Skies will turn from cloudy to more a tropical look, meaning some blue skies above low level cumulus clouds. This pattern often makes for beautiful skies as we dip between sunny and showery weather through the day. The scattered showers and storms will depart late Saturday, leaving us one dry day for the upcoming weekend. A clearing front will arrive Monday, bringing some scattered storms late in the day as it moves through the area.

Thursday

Partly sunny and mild with scattered showers. High of 72. Wind NE 10-20. Rain chance: 60%

Friday

Partly sunny with scattered showers and storms. High of 78. Wind: SE 10-15. Rain chance: 70%

Saturday

Partly cloudy with scattered showers and storms. High of 82. Wind: S 7-12. Rain chance: 60%

Sunday

Partly cloudy, warm and humid. High of 86. Wind: S 5-10.

Monday

Partlly cloudy with scattered late day thunderstorms. High 88. Wind SW 10-15 Rain chance 30%

