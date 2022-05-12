J.H. Rose men’s golf state title is program’s first in school history

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The North Carolina High School Athletic Administration held its men’s golf championships on Monday and Tuesday this week. J.H. Rose won the 3A title. Even with the storied athletic success there, it’s a first for the school.

“Men’s golf has never won a state title at Rose as a team. This was the first one,” says J.H. Rose golf coach Liz Barbee, “I knew we could, I didn’t know if we would. That’s why I was so proud of them because they went out there, they held their own and they got it done.”

“I told them all year they hadn’t peaked yet and it was, it was the last day,” says J.H. Rose golf coach Stephen West, “They just all played great. All five of them played great.”

Rose won the 3A state title at Pinehurst number 6. A two day, 36 hole tournament the Rampants not only won, but they ran away with the title by 17 strokes. Cam Hardison is their lone senior and finished in the top 5.

“It feels amazing. Not many people can accomplish this,” says Hardison, “I found out on the last hole. He told me we’re gonna win and I was like I can three putt this if I have to. I didn’t three putt, I two putted it.”

Sophomore Luke Mosley won the individual medalist honors.

“Actually teeing it up on 18 in regulation I wasn’t feeling good there. Because I tripled it the day before. I hit it in the bunker so I felt even worse about it. But I hit a good shot there and two putted,” says Mosley, “My dad was like you are going to a playoff for first. I was just really surprised.”

He had to win a multi-hole playoff to win it. Coach said its the most emotion he’s shown all year.

“It was pretty cool,” says Mosley, “Making the five foot putt on the last hole.”

The Rampants won state with two freshmen and two sophomores. The first ever state team title might just be the start of years of excellence.

“I think so. We got Lake Williams and Jack West also. They are growing as players. They are going to get bigger and they are going to get better in the next couple years,” says Mosley, “So I think we are going to have a chance.”

Rose qualifies to play in the high school national championship meet, which is also at Pinehurst, in July. They are deciding if they will go and would be holding a fundraiser to cover the cost if they do.

